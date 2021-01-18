Man United wonderkid looks set for January loan move as interest intensifies

Man United have always been lauded for their philosophy of giving chances to the younger players, but that has been easier in recent years where there hasn’t been a lot on the line.

This year it’s very different when they have a genuine chance to win the league, so there’s no time to give young defenders a chance in the team when a mistake could be the difference between title and no title.

That’s bad news for the highly rated Teden Mengi who’s mainly played with the U23s this year, but a report from Goal has indicated that the wonderkid is set to go out on loan.

It’s thought that there’s interest from clubs in League one and the Championship so he should get a chance to prove himself at a good level.

He’s unlikely to play at United this year because of the club’s situation and the abundance of defensive players that Solskjaer can call on if injuries strike, so a loan spell certainly looks like the best option.

He’s yet to make his Premier League debut but he’s 18 years old so he should be ready for a taste of senior football and an impressive loan spell will strengthen his case for a first team spot next season.