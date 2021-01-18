Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has highlighted the four main disappointing players from yesterday’s 0-0 draw away to Liverpool.

Although Chadwick stated the belief that it’s a sign of Man Utd’s progress that they’re coming away disappointed with a draw at Anfield, he did feel it was ultimately a case of two points being dropped, rather than a point earned.

United will have been confident going into the game as they sat top of the table after a fine run of form, but their attack just didn’t quite click against a makeshift Liverpool defence.

In particular, the ex-Red Devil singled out Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the players who weren’t at their best on the night.

Chadwick was definitely of the opinion that this was a missed opportunity for his old club as he spoke to CaughtOffside about the weekend’s big game.

“It’s a strange thing to say considering where we were at the start of the season, but I definitely think it was two points dropped at Anfield yesterday,” Chadwick said.

“It was a good time to be playing Liverpool – they’re not in good form, not scoring goals, half their back four was out injured and it wasn’t a great game. Liverpool were good in the first 20 minutes, but United more than held their own and were the more dangerous team on the counter attack. It was one of those games where you wanted someone to grab it by the scruff of the neck.

“It’s still a great place to be, considering where we were at, to be disappointed to have not won at Anfield, which would’ve been quite unbelievable at any stage last season.

“The main attacking players weren’t at their best yesterday. Rashford wasn’t at his best, Martial was disappointing, Pogba didn’t have the same effect as he had in the game at Burnley.

“There were so many opportunities where they got the ball into the half spaces but the final ball wasn’t there, they didn’t put their quick players through. Bruno Fernandes was guilty of that, Paul Pogba was guilty of that. The final pass wasn’t there in general. Fernandes was obviously not at his best, but I think if Pogba and Rashford can produce something it can make up for it, but on this occasion all the attacking players were a bit off it yesterday.”