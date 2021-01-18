Menu

Man United boss Solskjaer reserves special praise for two Liverpool players after 0-0 draw

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out Liverpool’s makeshift centre-backs for praise after yesterday’s 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

The Red Devils came away with a point at Anfield, but may well be disappointed given that they had the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table.

MORE: Klopp sets Liverpool target after Man Utd draw

Liverpool’s injury crisis means they were without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for this game, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho forced to drop back from midfield to fill in in defence.

United’s quality attacking players perhaps could’ve done more to punish this depleted Liverpool side, but they just couldn’t get the breakthrough despite some good chances in the second half.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea ready to break transfer record to beat Manchester United to world class attacker
Romelu Lukaku linked with Manchester City move as Pep Guardiola seeks Sergio Aguero replacement
Offer prepared: Man United ready to pay €50m for transfer of unsettled Real Madrid star

Solskjaer, however, was keen to praise Henderson and Fabinho for the way they performed out of position, saying it shows just how good a squad LFC have that they can still look strong defensively even without Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip available.

“Fair play to them – with two central midfielders at the back and to defend as well as they did shows their quality,” the Norwegian tactician was quoted by the Metro.

More Stories Fabinho Jordan Henderson Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.