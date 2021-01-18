Man United boss Solskjaer reserves special praise for two Liverpool players after 0-0 draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out Liverpool’s makeshift centre-backs for praise after yesterday’s 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

The Red Devils came away with a point at Anfield, but may well be disappointed given that they had the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool’s injury crisis means they were without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for this game, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho forced to drop back from midfield to fill in in defence.

United’s quality attacking players perhaps could’ve done more to punish this depleted Liverpool side, but they just couldn’t get the breakthrough despite some good chances in the second half.

Solskjaer, however, was keen to praise Henderson and Fabinho for the way they performed out of position, saying it shows just how good a squad LFC have that they can still look strong defensively even without Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip available.

“Fair play to them – with two central midfielders at the back and to defend as well as they did shows their quality,” the Norwegian tactician was quoted by the Metro.