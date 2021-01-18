Cruz Azul could offer Marcos Rojo an escape route from Manchester United before the end of the month, according to Todo Fichajes.

Rojo was a key figure at Old Trafford under the stewardship of Louis Van Gaal, but has faded into obscurity since his departure.

With United making further investment into their back-line over the period of time he has spent at the club, the Argentine has fast found himself surplus to requirements.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quite evidently doesn’t see a spot in the United squad for Rojo.

With his contract expiring in June, an exit from the Premier League leaders is imminent, but according to Todo Fichajes, he’s keen to make it happen this month.

Thankfully from Rojo’s perspective, Todo Fichajes are under the impression that Mexican outfit Cruz Azul are considering offering him the chance to return to South America.

The report notes that the offer Rojo has from Boca Juniors is not sufficient with his demands, so while an Argentina homecoming appears to be off the cards, he might not be a million miles away.