Liverpool and Real Madrid may reportedly have been handed a significant boost in the transfer pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international has been strongly linked with Liverpool by Le Parisien in recent times, and there’s now further speculation on his future at PSG under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Don Balon, Mbappe doesn’t look happy under PSG’s new boss, which has also sparked interest from Real Madrid, who will supposedly see this development as ‘great news’.

The report has suggested Mbappe may already be thinking about leaving as his body language under Pochettino doesn’t look good, whilst also claiming he was having his troubles under previous manager Thomas Tuchel too.

It seems likely that this could benefit Liverpool, with the 22-year-old perhaps now keen on a new challenge after four years at the Parc des Princes.

The Reds would do well to land such a world class talent, but of course it won’t be easy beating Real Madrid to his signature.

The Spanish giants have a history of signing the big-name Galacticos they want, and Mbappe could be a dream signing to come in as the long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

It certainly seems like the Mbappe transfer saga will be one to watch in the months ahead.