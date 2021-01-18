Newcastle can’t buy a win for love nor money at the moment, and are sliding perilously close to the relegation zone.

The Magpies are in dire need of someone to get the ball in the back of the net, given that they’ve managed to score just one goal in their last six matches in all competitions.

The pressure on Steve Bruce is intensifying day by day, and the manager will know that one astute buy can ease the situation immeasurably.

To that end, Football Fan Cast note the Magpies interest in Bournemouth hit-man, Josh King, alongside that of Fulham and Aston Villa.

The stumbling block appears to be the salary that the player is demanding to join.

According to The Sun, King wants an uplift on his current salary of £45,000 per week, taking him to a cool £120,000 per week.

That would make him Newcastle’s highest earner by a distance, however, given their current predicament, it may well be money well spent.

Can they afford not to take the gamble?