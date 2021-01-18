The last seven days was a week of ups and downs for Barcelona.

Qualification to the Spanish Super Cup final was tempered by a loss in the showpiece and the delay to the club’s presidential elections, meaning no new signings will be made this January.

With two weeks of the transfer window still open, however, there’s every chance that some of Barca’s players may be approached for a move elsewhere.

That certainly appears to be the case for both Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and ESPN, cited by Mundo Deportivo, Serie A leaders, AC Milan, are considering a double swoop for the out-of-favour defensive pair.

There’s work to do in Umtiti’s case however, as it appears that both the player isn’t too keen to leave Catalonia at present, and his salary of €6m per season (per Mundo Deportivo) could prove problematic.

From Firpo’s point of view, it’s believed that he would study any proposal before making a decision.