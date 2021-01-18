Since Donny van de Beek swapped Amsterdam for Manchester, the Dutchman has been conspicuous by his absence.

The young midfielder was a stellar signing for Man United from Ajax in the final days of the summer window, but he hasn’t yet had the opportunity of making a position his own.

That’ll surely disappoint, however, former Red Devils goalkeeper, and now Ajax chief executive, Edwin van der Saar, has suggested that there should be no shame in the fact he’s yet to make his mark.

“I do talk to a lot of people at the club,” van der Saar said on Dutch radio, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“[He has a] fantastic attitude, he does well in training. It [sealing a spot in the Manchester United midfield] is difficult.

“Pogba is coming back, Fernandes is very important, [Nemanja] Matic and McTominay, are also there. It’s no shame at all, it’s also a big club, isn’t it?

“Of course, it’s a large amount [Van de Beek’s £40.5m transfer fee], but they are confident that he will get there.”

Given how well van der Saar knows the Old Trafford outfit, van de Beek would be wise to listen to his counsel.

More Stories / Latest News “The best no 10 in the history of Mannschaft” – Arsenal teammate says his goodbyes to Mesut Ozil Chelsea outcast endorsed by legendary defender ahead of AC Milan transfer Video: Smith Rowe puts chance on a plate for Saka to ease Arsenal into 2-0 lead against Newcastle

As United go deeper into the Premier League season, there could be the chance for the midfielder to stake his claim, be it through injuries to team-mates, or a switch in formation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As long as van de Beek’s confidence doesn’t suffer, he will get his opportunity in due course, and it will be up to him to take it.