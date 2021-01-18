Manchester United are reportedly showing a strong interest in a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old is not playing regularly for Real Madrid at the moment, and has previously spent a lot of time out on loan at the likes of Vitesse and Real Sociedad.

It seems, however, that Odegaard is now keen to move on in order to play regularly, with this seemingly putting Man Utd on alert, according to Don Balon.

This could be a blow for Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, as Don Balon claim the French tactician wants to see Odegaard stay and become the long-term successor to Luka Modric in the middle of the park.

However, United could spoil their plans as they’re said to be ready to offer around €50million to snap Odegaard up, according to Don Balon.

The Norway international could be ideal to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a bit more creativity in the middle of the park, but one imagines Real won’t make this signing easy.

Odegaard has long been tipped for a big future in the game, ever since making his breakthrough as a teenager and moving to the Bernabeu so early in his career.

Things haven’t quite worked out for him in the Spanish capital, but United could do well to take advantage of this situation and bring him to Old Trafford.