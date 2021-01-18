(Photo) – Lionel Messi checks for Villalibre’s pulse in hilarious reaction to violent conduct that led to red card for Barcelona in final defeat to Athletic Bilbao

A hilarious image has emerged of Lionel Messi’s immediate reaction to his rightful red card for Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night.

In the final minute of extra-time, Messi was shown a straight red card for taking a nasty swipe at Bilbao ace Asier Villalibre after the pair came together 35 yards out as Messi passed the ball to Jordi Alba.

The referee reviewed the incident using the pitch-side VAR monitor and made the correct decision in handing the forward his marching orders, but it was Messi’s reaction to the ordeal that was hilarious…

After the incident took place, Messi marched over to Villalibre and checked that the striker had a pulse – suggesting that the ace was perhaps exaggerating the contact as though he could’ve died from it.

No way Messi checked his pulse after slapping him ? pic.twitter.com/tOyhPqEERU — Abhi ? (@Dan__FCB) January 18, 2021

Messi checking that player’s pulse to check if he’s still alive ?? or it was a real Knock Out ???? pic.twitter.com/6k2ZKKNYbb — Beloved_? (@Rx_Beloved) January 17, 2021

It appears as though Messi’s unnecessary outburst could well land him a ban of up to 12 matches, though we doubt that Spanish football’s governing body will rule out La Liga’s prized asset for that long.

One thing that we’ve learned though is that Messi is not perfect as he received his first red card for the Barcelona senior team ever and that he’s not afraid to play doctor – is there anything he can’t do?