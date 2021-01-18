Real Madrid ace makes decision on his future amid interest from Athletic Club and Dortmund

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola has decided to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu this month, according to a report published by Todo Fichajes.

Odriozola has been out of favour under Zinedine Zidane’s stewardship, leaving question marks raised over whether he would continue at Real Madrid.

He has not featured for the Spanish National Team for two years and at current is not even in the picture to force his way into Luis Enrique’s thinking.

He needs to be playing regular football if he wants to have any chance of doing that, but Todo Fichajes believe that he has no interest in jumping ship ahead of the European Championships in the summer.

Their report claims that his decision has been made to stay at Real Madrid and give life as a Los Blancos player one last punt, with a transfer away in the summer a possibility.

Todo Fichajes believe that both Athletic Club and Borussia Dortmund were interested in signing him, which leaves it looking a little questionable as to why he has opted to stick around and not play.