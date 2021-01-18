Real Madrid could move for superstar striker as potential replacement for Karim Benzema

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid will move for Robert Lewandowski this summer if Karim Benzema receives offers to leave the club.

Los Blancos are trailing behind local rivals Atletico in the hunt for the La Liga title this term. They face an uphill battle to retain their crown, with a large contributor to that being their inefficiency in front of goal compared to seasons gone by.

Real Madrid have failed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo – which is perfectly understandable, he’s arguably the greatest goalscorer of all-time – but no progress has been made in terms of filling the void, which will be hugely frustrating for Florentino Perez, no doubt.

Don Balon believe that to be the case, with Perez considering Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, the most prolific striker on the planet, as a potential solution.

However, the report suggests that a move will only be made to bring Lewandowski to the Santiago Bernbaeu if Karim Benzema leaves the club. At current, there’s no offers on the table, as per Don Balon.