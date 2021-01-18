Real Madrid consider Premier League swoop in efforts to reinforce midfield

Having been priced out of a move for Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid could move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

That’s according to Don Balon, who believe that Rennes are hoping to receive €80M in exchange for prize asset Camavinga, a price that Real Madrid are not thought to be prepared to pay.

While Toni Kroos and Casemiro are still in their prime years, they’re not getting any younger, with Luka Modric now in his mid-30s. Midfield reinforcements are necessary, but if not Camavinga, then who?

Don Balon’s belief is that Real Madrid could turn to Youri Tielemans, who has become a key figure in Brendan Rodgers’ side at Leicester City, has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane is thought to be willing to give the green light to the Belgian’s acquisition, while Don Balon report that he would be available for a more modest €50M.

Although, considering how good he’s been for the Foxes in recent times, that’s hard to believe.