Real Madrid superstar’s brother informs club of Man United transfer approach with contact reportedly made

According to journalist Ian McGarry on the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast, Real Madrid may have been alerted to an approach for Sergio Ramos from Manchester United.

Ian McGarry, who co-hosts the podcast alongside journalist Duncan Castles, states that legendary centre-back is unwilling to renew on the one-year terms that have currently been offered by Madrid.

Ramos turns 35 years old at the end of March and is perhaps eyeing a more secure contract as he nears the end of an illustrious career, with his displays showing that he deserves as such from Los Blancos.

McGarry adds that Ramos is ‘metaphorically’ playing poker with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, essentially waiting for the head honcho to fold and agree to the defender’s contract demands.

McGarry also mentions via the same source that Ramos’ brother and agent, Rene, has informed the La Liga champions that Manchester United have already been in ‘contact’ to sign the superstar on a free.

It’s added that they hope to confirm those reports and shed more light on the findings in their next podcast.

Here’s the update that McGarry has offered on Ramos’ future:

“Ramos remains recalcitrant (unwilling) with regards to signing the one-year deal that he has been offered.”

“His brother is his agent in all of this and when asked a member of the (entourage) told us that this is classic Sergio, he plays poker with the president metaphorically and waits for him to blink and then signs the deal that he wants, and will stay.”

“However, it is the case that the said same contact revealed to us Sergio’s brother has told them (Madrid) that Manchester United have been in contact.”

“We’re unable to confirm that today on the podcast, we will endeavour to do so in the coming days for you and report that on the podcast next week.”

“However, it kind of fits with some of the things that Solskjaer has been doing at Old Trafford, I’m thinking of Edinson Cavani here Duncan in brining an experienced and older player who has achieved lots of success.”

“Ramos is if anything a brilliant leader and would be someone that would certainly be beneficial to Solskjaer’s defence in terms of commanding it, bringing calmness and a sense of authority that they currently lack as well.”

“So it would not be out of any kind of sense of reality that Manchester United may well have an interest in Sergio Ramos, remember they did have interest in him the last time he was out of contract.”

“Of course, Madrid do expect him to sign a new deal, but it’s just he’s waiting for the offer of more than one year.”

Ramos’ contract expires this summer, with no considerable movement on a renewal so far despite Madrid expecting the Spaniard to re-sign.

That has left the all-time great free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from this month, as he’s in the final six months of his deal.

McGarry also notes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United’s decision to bolster their squad with the experienced free transfer addition of Edinson Cavani last summer suggests a swoop for Ramos has to be considered as realistic, with the Red Devils even trying to sign the ace back in 2015.

Ramos remains a key player for Zinedine Zidane’s side, starting 18 matches across all competitions this season as Los Blancos will have to battle with their cross-town rivals and Barcelona to defend their La Liga title this season.

This comes not long after Goal reported that the Red Devils were contemplating offering the centre-back a two-year contract in a bid to land Ramos on a free transfer this summer.