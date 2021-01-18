Real Madrid set for major clear-out of first-team players, including Tottenham transfer target

Real Madrid are reportedly set to clear out a number of big names in the near future after recently offloading flop striker Luka Jovic.

Eden Hazard is another poor recent Madrid purchase, and is listed alongside Marcelo and Eder Militao as names who could be sent packing, according to Don Balon.

Militao is an interesting one in particular as he remains a young player with big potential, but he’s just struggled to get going in his time at the Bernabeu so far.

That hasn’t stopped big clubs showing an interest in him, however, with ESPN recently linking him with the likes of Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

It would be interesting to see if the Brazilian could get back to his best with a move to England, but he’d be a fine signing for Spurs if he were to rediscover the form he showed at his former club Porto.

Jose Mourinho could do with more quality at the back to help his side in their potential title challenge, so they may be interested to see Militao is one of the players apparently available at the moment.