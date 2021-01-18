Real Madrid hope to snatch Arsenal attacker on initial loan with €35M option to buy

According to Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid are keen to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal this month on loan with an option to buy.

Lacazette has oftentimes polarised opinion among the Arsenal faithful, but the fact remains that no player in their squad can better his tally of nine goals so far this campaign.

He remains a key figure under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship, so it would be surprising to see him depart, but Todo Fichajes suggest that both he and Arsenal could soon be left with a decision to make.

Their report claims that Zinedine Zidane is open to the idea of Lacazette arriving in Madrid this month.

The specifics of the deal would be an initial loan until the season’s end with an option to buy in the summer, valued at around €35M, according to Todo Fichajes.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal could agree to those terms, but Lacazette would do well to earn a move to Real Madrid after falling short of expectations at the Emirates.