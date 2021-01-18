Report claims Real Madrid have completed a deal to sign world-class defender on a free transfer next summer

There’s been plenty of talk about David Alaba and where he would actually go when his Bayern Munich contract runs out in the summer, but it looks like we might finally have our answer:

Marca: Alaba Deal with @realmadrid is done (4 years contract) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 18, 2021

It’s a massive coup for Real Madrid if they have managed to pull this off, as he’s a world class player who’s still in his prime and there won’t be a transfer fee involved due to his contract situation.

There’s also the added bonus that he can play in multiple positions so that versatility could help them trim the squad in an attempt to raise funds to add more signings, but it would make the most sense if he comes in as the long term replacement for Marcelo at left back.

Alaba is best known as a full back and he has played there for most of his career, but he’s moved inside in recent years and tends to play in the heart of the defence or the midfield.

The midfield is well stocked at the Bernabeu and he might not be dominating enough for some as a centre back, but he could form a solid partnership with Varane if Sergio Ramos actually moves on this summer.

It will be a relief for Real to get this done because they haven’t been able to add a huge name for a while, but it will also be interesting to see where they plan to use him and how he adapts to La Liga.