Romelu Lukaku linked with Manchester City move as Pep Guardiola seeks Sergio Aguero replacement

According to the Daily Telegraph, Pep Guardiola is set to oversee a £200m spending spree at Manchester City. The Premier League title chasers could yet extend the contract of Sergio Aguero, but regardless of that potential deal, the club are reportedly looking for a longer term replacement for the Argentine. As part of that £200m spending extravaganza, Romelu Lukaku could be the answer to Manchester City’s attacking future.

The former Manchester United star has scored 12 goals in 16 games for Inter Milan this season and, according to another report in the Daily Express, Inter boss Antonio Conte described him as a “rough diamond”.

City are alleged to invest all £200m in a new striker this summer. Lukaku is thought to be the prime target, but Borussia Dortmund’s young sensation Erling Braut Haaland is said to be another option that Pep Guardiola will look at. Meanwhile, Benfica youngster Darwin Nunez is another player on their radar.

With Manchester City in sparkling form it looks as if Guardiola is happy to keep his current squad until the end of the campaign before making the move.