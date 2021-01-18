Arsenal could reportedly remain keen on a potential transfer deal for Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey in the near future.

Despite the impressive youngster just signing a new long-term contract with Brighton, it’s expected that interested clubs will not be put off pursuing him following this development, according to The Athletic.

Lamptey is also linked with Manchester City and Everton in The Athletic’s report, so Arsenal could have a battle on their hands to sign the 20-year-old.

Having come through Chelsea’s academy, Lamptey has now shown what he can do at Premier League level, and the Blues may well be regretting losing him.

That will be even more painful for Chelsea if Lamptey soon makes the move to one of their direct rivals like Arsenal or City.

The Gunners don’t have an obvious need for a new right-back, but may well view Lamptey as an upgrade on Hector Bellerin, who has had injury problems and generally not lived up to his full potential.

The Athletic give clubs hope of signing Lamptey as they’re supposedly unlikely to stop their best players leaving as long as the price is right.