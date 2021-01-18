He never tires of telling everyone that his lion-esque abilities ensure that he’s a cut above the competition.

The thing is with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he’s able to walk the walk just as well as he can talk the talk.

Never short on confidence, even at 39 years of age, the Swede has shown that he’s still more than capable of doing the business on the biggest stage.

In fact, such has been his impact at the start of the 2020/21 Serie A season, that he’s even managed to topple Milan legend, Marco van Basten, from his goalscoring perch.

Back in 1992/93, the Dutchman plundered eight goals in his first eight games in that season’s Serie A.

Fast forward to the present campaign, and Ibra has taken the record with a frankly astonishing 12 goals in the opening eight matches.

His goals have kept Milan at the top of the table, and if he and they can continue their good form, there’s no reason why there can’t be a different name on the league trophy for the first time in a decade.