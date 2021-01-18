Timbers owner takes to Twitter to squash rumors of his club pursuing Galatasaray striker

The 2021 Major League Soccer season is on the horizon, and with the winter transfer window open, clubs are making final preparations before the ball gets rolling.

Last season, the Portland Timbers finished third in the Western Conference following up their victory over the summer in the MLS is Back tournament; however, their playoff run fell short as they went out in the first round losing to FC Dallas on penalty-kicks.

Regardless, Portland is again a perennial contender in the Western Conference heading into 2021 and will also compete at an international level as they’re one of the MLS clubs in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

The Timbers will compete in domestic and international competition. They’ll need to improve the squad if they hope to win both trophies. One name that surfaced through the silly season is Galatasaray SK striker Radamel Falcao.

Despite the temptation of bringing someone of Falcao’s status, Timbers owner Merritt Paulson went on Twitter to quickly put an end to this rumor.

“After looking at my timeline this morning, I won’t have fun w emoji responses to silly season rumors anymore (at least not this year),” Paulson tweeted. “Falcao is a top player/personality, and I’d love to see him in MLS, but for the record, the Timbers are not engaged with him or his folks. Sorry, Falcao fans.”

This isn’t the first time Falcao’s name has surfaced in connection with an MLS club as he was often linked to Inter Miami, but a move materialized.