Video: Arsenal defender Cedric produces a sublime backheeled nutmeg vs Newcastle

Obviously you don’t become a player at the highest level unless you’re technically very good, but there are some players who you don’t expect to see moments of flair from.

Arsenal defender Cedric has always been a solid player and he can produce the odd moment of magic with a shot from distance or a nice cross, so the unexpected nature of this backheeled nutmeg somehow makes it even better:

Pictures from the Premier League

You can also see from the Newcastle player that he’s been completely done and there’s little point in tracking back, so the only thing that would’ve made this better is if the resulting header actually went in.