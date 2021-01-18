Video: Arsenal striker Aubameyang remarkably misses open goal from inside six yard box vs Newcastle

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed an absolute sitter during Arsenal’s clash with Newcastle in the Premier League this evening.

Aubameyang has been going through a tough time this term. One of the most reliable finishers in front of goal over the previous campaigns, the Gabonese international has gone completely off the boil.

His time at the Emirates took a turn for the worse against Newcastle this evening, with Aubameyang having fluffed his lines in quite remarkable fashion just a few yards from goal.

Granted, his body weight was shifting in the opposite direction, but you’d expect a player of his quality to convert that. Could Arsenal live to rue this missed opportunity?

Aubameyang’s wayward finishing is fast becoming a problem for Mikel Arteta. If the Gunners are to have any chance of forcing their way back into the hunt for European football, they’re going to need him firing on all cylinders in front of goal.