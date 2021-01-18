Video: ‘Pumped’ Gary Neville feeling himself and flexing as Jamie Carragher shares hilarious behind-the-scenes video in celebration of Man United draw against Liverpool

The pressure is on Gary Neville to get back at Jamie Carragher after his Sky Sports partner trolled him with the sharing of a hilarious behind-the-scenes video today.

Liverpool legend Carragher shared a clip of Neville enjoying himself during the rehearsal for tonight’s Monday Night Football coverage of Arsenal vs Newcastle on Sky Sports.

Carragher is of the belief that his punditry partner was ‘pumped’ as a result of his beloved Manchester United drawing against the Reds on Sunday.

Neville, a legend for United and member of the iconic Class of 92′, was seen preening himself and once he realised that he was being caught – the former full-back only went and flexed some serious muscles.

MNF rehearsal & @GNev2 is pumped because Man Utd got a draw! ?? pic.twitter.com/9knqyKzYha — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 18, 2021

After this, we’d recommend that everyone keeps an eye on the exchanges in the studio tonight, Neville will have to conjure up something special to get his own back.