Menu

Video: Pundit slams Man United boss Solskjaer for being too cautious against a top six side

Manchester United FC
Posted by

If they’d been told they’d get a point from their trip to Anfield on Sunday before the match, the likelihood is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United side would’ve taken it.

As the game unfolded, however, there was a clear opportunity for the Red Devils to become the first side in almost four years to win at Anfield, and that will almost certainly disappoint the visitors.

TalkSPORT pundit, Adrian Durham, suggests that Solskjaer only has himself to blame for the result, because he was too cautious, again, against a top six Premier League side.

More Stories Adrian Durham Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.