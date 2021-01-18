If they’d been told they’d get a point from their trip to Anfield on Sunday before the match, the likelihood is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United side would’ve taken it.

As the game unfolded, however, there was a clear opportunity for the Red Devils to become the first side in almost four years to win at Anfield, and that will almost certainly disappoint the visitors.

TalkSPORT pundit, Adrian Durham, suggests that Solskjaer only has himself to blame for the result, because he was too cautious, again, against a top six Premier League side.