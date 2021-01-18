Newcastle United had provided stubborn opposition against Arsenal during their Monday night Premier League fixture.

Try as the north Londoners might, they couldn’t break down a dogged Magpies side.

However, the visitors to the Emirates Stadium offered nothing in an attacking sense, inviting the Gunners onto them at every opportunity.

It wasn’t long after the break before Arsenal got their reward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing a rising shot past Karl Darlow to give them the lead.

