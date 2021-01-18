Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had already fired Arsenal into the lead against a determined Newcastle side at the Emirates Stadium, before one of the moves of the match saw the lead increased.

The hosts had found it tough to break the Magpies down, but once they had edged in front, you sensed that Newcastle heads had dropped.

It wasn’t long before some wonderful play down the visitors right-hand-side by Emile Smith Rowe opened up the opportunity for Bukayo Saka to score with the easiest of finishes.

Smith Rowe x Saka ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #ARSNEW here: https://t.co/h0zUgDERuq

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/tmo30pxyQ8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.