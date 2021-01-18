Video: Chelsea star inches away from swerving criticism having almost provided assist with demonic cross

Hakim Ziyech came under scrutiny after his performance against Fulham at the weekend – but was he any less effective than in previous matches?

The Moroccan has been the recipient of much adulation since his arrival from Ajax in the summer transfer window, with his wand of a left foot already causing havoc for Premier League defences.

However, his influence at Craven Cottage at the weekend was below his usual standard, with Chelsea struggling to break through the Scott Parker’s 10-men, and Ziyech getting a bad rap from some on Twitter in wake of the game.

Ziyech went 7 years in the dutch league without being bought and chelsea fans thought they were bringing some world class player in? — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) January 16, 2021

Makes sense why Ziyech was playing in Holland at 27 yrs of age — ARGENTINA ?? (@S7RGE) January 16, 2021

Was that criticism justified, or are people being a little unfair questioning Ziyech after one performance below his usual standard?

There was one moment in the game where Ziyech could have turned the narrative on it’s head.

Have a look at this demonic ball into the penalty area that he played in, which was almost met by two Chelsea attackers, but the just couldn’t make contact.

If Chelsea had found the breakthrough via this cross, would the same questions have been asked of the winger?

