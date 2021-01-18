Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic proves he’s still the kung fu master of football with outrageous back-heel volley pass

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might be 39-years-old, but his trademark elasticity isn’t showing any signs of being degraded by age.

The Swede has scored more goals than he’s played games in Serie A this term. Upon returning to Milan, you wondered exactly how much influence he could possibly have at his grand old age, but Ibrahimovic has passed every test posed to him so far at the San Siro.

Not only is Zlatan every bit as potent in front of goal as he was in his younger years, but he’s clearly maintained his unique ability to get his leg high up in the air, which is unusual for a man of his build.

Though he’s almost 40-years-old, Zlatan has proven once again that he truly is the kung fu master of the football world by playing an outrageous pass with his heel for AC Milan this evening. You won’t be surprised to hear his name is also on the scoresheet tonight…