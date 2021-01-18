West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.

The Frenchman has also been linked with Arsenal in a recent report from the Daily Mail, but it seems West Ham could try to gain an advantage in the deal.

Sanson could apparently swap places with Manuel Lanzini as the Hammers hope to use the Argentine as bait to clinch this potential signing, according to the Sun.

Lanzini is something of a cult hero at West Ham after some fine performances down the years, but he’s had his injury troubles in recent times and it might now be best to move him on.

Sanson could be a fine signing for David Moyes’ side, and the fact that the Mail have also linked him with Arsenal just shows how highly regarded he is.

West Ham need to make some changes if they are to continue progressing under Moyes, with the club struggling for consistency so far this season, sitting 9th in the table.

As noted by the Sun, Sanson could be a useful signing as a long-term Mark Noble replacement for West Ham.