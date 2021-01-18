Menu

West Ham remain in transfer talks over Sevilla star despite seeing opening bid rejected

According to The Athletic’s football correspondent, David Ornstein, West Ham launched a €30m offer for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri over the weekend.

The bid was broken into two parts, a payment of €25m, with the additional €5m being paid en-through add-ons. That offer was rejected by the Spanish giants, but it is understood that talks are ongoing.

En-Nesyri is a 23 year old Moroccan international, who has scored 13 goals in 26 games this season. Given that West Ham lost Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier in this transfer window, along with Albian Ajeti in the summer, the Sevilla striker could provide essential cover in that area of the pitch.

The Hammers have been linked with a number of forwards in recent weeks, but En-Nesyri represents both the most ambitious and serious attempt to bring quality to the club.

It will be interesting to see how much the East Londoners are willing to pay to get this deal over the line.

Any expenditure could pay dividends as David Moyes’ men currently sit just five points off a top four spot.

