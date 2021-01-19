Menu

‘A disgrace’ – These Chelsea fans enraged by what Mason Mount did before Leicester scored all-important second goal to bury Blues and possibly Lampard’s job

Some Chelsea fans have been left absolutely disgusted with Mason Mount after the attacker’s unfortunate and let us state indirect role in the second goal of Leicester’s 2-0 win against the Blues.

Before Maddison punished Reece James, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva for their defensive woes with a fine finish, Mount had the chance to draw the Blues level with a free-kick right on the edge of the box.

Frank Lampard’s side were awarded the chance after the foul from Jonny Evans on Christian Pulisic that was initially deemed a penalty was reviewed by VAR and brought back behind the 18-yard line.

Mount stepped up after a very long build-up to the strike as the referee ensured either team wasn’t messing around in the massive wall, before blasting the ball well over the bar.

Kasper Schmeichel and the Foxes made the most of their goal kick, after the ball was spilled out to Marc Albrighton, it was played over the top and ended up with Maddison who showed his clinical nature.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to the moment from the England international:

Whilst Mount’s effort certainly marked a wasted opportunity for the Blues to draw level and ultimately led to game being put to bed immediately after, some of this blame seems incredibly harsh.

The 22-year-old could’ve done better in that moment – but guess what? So could’ve a spade of other Chelsea players to prevent both goals.

The nature of this defeat will surely do no favours for Lampard, the Blues have been dire as of late, sparking constant speculation that the club legend is on the brink of being sacked.

