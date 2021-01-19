‘A disgrace’ – These Chelsea fans enraged by what Mason Mount did before Leicester scored all-important second goal to bury Blues and possibly Lampard’s job

Some Chelsea fans have been left absolutely disgusted with Mason Mount after the attacker’s unfortunate and let us state indirect role in the second goal of Leicester’s 2-0 win against the Blues.

Before Maddison punished Reece James, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva for their defensive woes with a fine finish, Mount had the chance to draw the Blues level with a free-kick right on the edge of the box.

Frank Lampard’s side were awarded the chance after the foul from Jonny Evans on Christian Pulisic that was initially deemed a penalty was reviewed by VAR and brought back behind the 18-yard line.

Mount stepped up after a very long build-up to the strike as the referee ensured either team wasn’t messing around in the massive wall, before blasting the ball well over the bar.

Kasper Schmeichel and the Foxes made the most of their goal kick, after the ball was spilled out to Marc Albrighton, it was played over the top and ended up with Maddison who showed his clinical nature.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to the moment from the England international:

That free kick from Mount was a disgrace — NOT LFCJ (@Ifcj__) January 19, 2021

Something funny and a little poetic about Mason Mount blasting a free kick over from that close to the goal then Leicester scoring straight away. — Sana (@SanaGranata) January 19, 2021

Mount shouldn’t be taking free kicks again ! — kritachi (@KoredeBozz) January 19, 2021

What a terrible free kick

From Mount

And a another goal

To Leicester by Madison, terrible defending I am gobsmacked!!! — Smaïl @ Chelsea Die Hard (@smailtitouha) January 19, 2021

Mount useless free kick cant even hit the target — youri kongolo (@K1Youri) January 19, 2021

Why is Mount our free kick and corner taker? Enough already — Kronos ? (@KronosofOregon) January 19, 2021

Mount can take free kicks but that was just a poor attempt — the preZedent? (@Zedekiah__) January 19, 2021

No creativity for that free-kick. Mount went on to do exactly what everyone expected. How do you expect to get it up and over the wall with how close the ball is to goal — Umbra (@TheEntsie) January 19, 2021

Why does Mount still take Free kicks at chelsea!!!!!!#LEICHE — SoSolives?? (@SosoDede2) January 19, 2021

Havertz should take free-kick. Lampard favour Mount over everyone. Just sack him. — Wallace (@Wallace90969339) January 19, 2021

Whilst Mount’s effort certainly marked a wasted opportunity for the Blues to draw level and ultimately led to game being put to bed immediately after, some of this blame seems incredibly harsh.

The 22-year-old could’ve done better in that moment – but guess what? So could’ve a spade of other Chelsea players to prevent both goals.

The nature of this defeat will surely do no favours for Lampard, the Blues have been dire as of late, sparking constant speculation that the club legend is on the brink of being sacked.