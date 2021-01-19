Current Serie A leaders, AC Milan, have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of 34-year-old Mario Mandzukic.

The experienced Croatian knows the league well after starring for Juventus, and he joins the rossoneri on a free transfer after leaving Qatari side, Al-Duhail, last summer according to Goal.com.

He’ll link up with 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an ageing front line, however, the nous that both have in the role will stand the Italian giants in good stead for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

They currently lead city rivals, Inter, by just three points, so Mandzukic’s goals will be required to help widen the gap.

The deal to take the player to the San Siro is until the end of the current season, but Goal.com do note that there is an option for another year should the striker do the business on the pitch.

Although they may be the oldest swingers in town, supporters of the club won’t be concerned if the pair can bring home the first Serie A title in a decade.