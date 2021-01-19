We all know what happens when someone disagrees with Jurgen Klopp’s point of view, so what the German will make of Alan Shearer’s latest comments is anyone’s guess.

In the wake of the 0-0 draw against Manchester United, the Liverpool manager suggested that the Red Devils had only come to defend.

Former England captain, Shearer, wasn’t having any of that nonsense, however.

“I wouldn’t agree with that (suggestions from Klopp that United came to defend), I thought they grew into the game,” he said on Match of the Day, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“First half they defended deep and got men behind the ball. But second half I thought they were the better team, Man United.

“They had two exceptional chances and with those chances, should have won the game.”

It’s hard to disagree with Shearer’s point of view.

If United’s midfielders and strikers were more accurate when chances came their way, there’s every reason to believe that they could’ve left Anfield with more than a point.

With Klopp becoming the new master of mind games against opponents who threaten Liverpool’s stranglehold on the Premier League title, perhaps his comments are as much to deflect from his team’s current shortcomings as anything else.

After all, three games without a goal despite having supposedly one of the best strike forces in Europe speaks of a manager who isn’t getting it right at present.