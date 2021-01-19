Arsenal face paying as much as £50million for transfer of Mesut Ozil replacement

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil as he nears an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners could do with making some changes in the attacking midfield department in the near future after a slow start to the season, with Mikel Arteta’s side lacking spark in the final third after the manager’s decision to leave Ozil out of his squad.

Ozil now looks set to join Fenerbahce as he arrives in Turkey for a medical, according to Sky Sports, and Arsenal would do well to bring someone else in in that area of the pitch.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports has claimed in-form Norwich star Buendia is a target for Arsenal, but that he could cost as much as £50million to sign this January as his club are determined to keep hold of him.

The Canaries are chasing promotion to the Premier League and don’t seem under much pressure to sell at the moment, with Solhekol adding that the player is focused on his current club.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this can change, though it might be a bit much to pay £50m for a player who is relatively unproven at the very highest level.

Still, one imagines the classy Argentine will make his way to a bigger club at some point in the future after his dazzling performances at Carrow Road.