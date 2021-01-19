How Mesut Ozil would get on Arsenal players’ nerves with antics in training

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil looks to be on his way out of the club after barely featuring in recent times.

The former Germany international is seemingly closing in on a transfer to Fenerbahce, according to the Independent, who add some interesting analysis on his Arsenal legacy.

Ozil was a hugely exciting signing for the Gunners when he joined from Real Madrid back in 2013, but it’s fair to say he never quite lived up to expectations, proving a hugely divisive figure among the fan-base.

Arsenal players seemingly found him difficult at times as well, according to the Independent, who state that he would often be a bit showy in training and over-complicate situations when a simple pass was on.

Many Gooners won’t be too surprised by this, with Ozil never exactly one to prioritise keeping things simple and keeping fully focused on the job.

This report gives some insight into Ozil’s personality when it comes to his priorities in football and will no doubt make some Arsenal fans relieved he’s going.

Others, however, will maintain that he’s a top creative talent who could surely still add something to Mikel Arteta’s struggling side.