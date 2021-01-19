Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has admitted he looks up to Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

See below as Smith Rowe was interviewed after another fine performance for the Gunners in last night’s 3-0 win over Newcastle…

?"I look up to him as a player, his stats are crazy" Emile Smith Rowe finding out only Bruno Fernandes has created more chances since he has come into the Arsenal team@emilesmithrowe | @B_Fernandes8 pic.twitter.com/dmzwUuAH7J — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Smith Rowe is clearly flattered by comparisons with in-form Man Utd playmaker Fernandes, admitting his stats are crazy.

It’s been a joy to watch Smith Rowe’s rise in recent weeks as he firmly establishes himself as an important part of this Arsenal side.