Menu

Video: Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe admits to looking up to Manchester United star

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has admitted he looks up to Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

See below as Smith Rowe was interviewed after another fine performance for the Gunners in last night’s 3-0 win over Newcastle…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
MLS side has made a $10-million offer for Benfica’s Franco Cervi
Carragher’s advice to Klopp as he admits he’s “worried” about Liverpool star
Report: Cruz Azul striker could be departing for China amid a scandal for violating COVID-19 protocols

Smith Rowe is clearly flattered by comparisons with in-form Man Utd playmaker Fernandes, admitting his stats are crazy.

It’s been a joy to watch Smith Rowe’s rise in recent weeks as he firmly establishes himself as an important part of this Arsenal side.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Emile Smith Rowe

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. zHKifxsaqhWYBZj says:
    January 19, 2021 at 10:46 am

    lGcOeraou

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.