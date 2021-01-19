Barcelona are reportedly emerging as potential transfer suitors for highly-rated Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

The 18-year-old midfielder looks a superb talent after his breakthrough in the Eredivisie in recent times, and his enormous potential has previously seen him linked with Manchester United by the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils tend to do well with promoting young players from their academy and also with finding the best talent from elsewhere around the world, with Cristiano Ronaldo a notable success.

It remains to be seen, however, if United can realistically compete with Barcelona, as Don Balon now link them strongly with a potential €30million deal for Gravenberch.

The teenager is represented by Mino Raiola, and one imagines that might complicate things for Man Utd after so many difficulties with Paul Pogba during his time at Old Trafford.

Gravenberch seems a talent well worth investing in, but it may be that Barcelona have the edge here, with the Catalan giants also having a historically strong relationship with Ajax.