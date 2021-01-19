Just when Barcelona supporters thought things couldn’t get any worse, news has leaked out that Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi’s relationship is beyond repair.

The pair had been firm friends ever since they came through the ranks together at Barca’s La Masia academy.

However, Don Balon note that their relationship began to falter when it became clear that their wives didn’t get on.

Now it appears that the pair are barely on speaking terms, exchanging polite greetings and little else.

What has also underscored the complete breakdown in the relationship is Pique’s recent move to hire Eder Sarabia as coach for FC Andorra, the team that the former now owns.

As assistant to Quique Setien at Barca, Sarabia, according to Don Balon, was often said to annoy the first team players because of his appalling attitude towards them.

Messi was one player who clearly didn’t appreciate Sarabia’s tone, and this latest move from Pique has killed any possible chance of rekindling the friendship stone dead.