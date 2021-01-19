Chelsea are ready to sack Frank Lampard tonight if they lose to Leicester City

There’s been some pretty intense speculation about Frank Lampard’s future for a while now, but it appears that the win over Fulham wasn’t enough to buy him any real time to sort things out.

That might not come as a total surprise as Chelsea will expect to crush a lower table team who are down to ten men in the second half, but they only just managed to scrape the 1-0 victory.

Goal have reported that we’re back to that stage where a bad result in the next game would be enough to seal Lampard’s fate, so it appears that a loss to Leicester tonight will see him moved on.

It appears that the board are running out of patience at the sheer lack of consistency on the field despite throwing a lot of money at the transfer market in the summer, but it does make you wonder how long this can go on for.

Surely Lampard is either the right man for the job or he isn’t? If he’s consistently placed under so much pressure for a result in the next game then it suggests the club are looking for an excuse to fire him which isn’t a good look for anyone.

We could also see the toughest thing about hiring a club legend as a manager in that it’s so difficult to actually sack them because you don’t want to taint their legacy, but Roman Abramovich has sacked enough managers in his time to understand how that conversation will go.

It’s worth remembering that Chelsea are likely going into this game as underdogs because of Leicester’s form and position in the table, so it looks like a fascinating clash for sure.

Chelsea fans – What do you hope will happen here? Is Lampard the right man for the job? comment below