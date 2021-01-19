Chelsea rank second-worst in entire league as dire defensive stat highlights how poor Blues have been at the back since Frank Lampard took charge

According to Opta, the two goals Chelsea conceded in their defeat to nil against Leicester this evening mark an unwanted feat for the side.

Famed statisticians Opta report that Chelsea have now conceded the second-most away goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, behind only Newcastle United.

James Maddison’s capitalisation on some shocking defending from the Blues to make it 2-0 marks the 50th goal the west London outfit have conceded away from home since Frank Lampard took charge.

Being second to a Newcastle side that finished 13th last term and sit 15th so far this season after a run of four defeats in their last five is certainly not a good sign for Chelsea.

Last season’s contributions to this statistic can be somewhat forgiven, Lampard was under a transfer ban so couldn’t add to the backline with anyone other than returning loanees like Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori.

But, this season has seen the experienced Thiago Silva recruited as well as the big-money signing of Ben Chilwell and the displacement of Kepa Arrizabalaga via Edouard Mendy’s addition.

50 – Since the start of last season, only Newcastle (52) have conceded more away goals in the Premier League than Chelsea (50). Pieces. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: ESPN offer potential scenes for Frank Lampard tomorrow amid Chelsea sack rumours Video: Roma implode vs Spezia in the cup with two stupid red cards in the space of a minute ‘A disgrace’ – These Chelsea fans enraged by what Mason Mount did before Leicester scored all-important second goal to bury Blues and possibly Lampard’s job

With Lampard having had a summer transfer window – one in which the mega-rich Roman Abramovich sanctioned massive spending whilst other clubs were left to do minimal action in the market – there’s no excuse for these kind of defensive frailties and the team’s overall woes at all.

Chelsea have conceded the second-most goals of teams in the top-half of the table so far this season, we know from history that not having a steady backline makes sides unfit to challenge for titles and major honours, this is something the Blues need to rectify ASAP.