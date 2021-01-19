Chelsea to outmuscle Real Madrid in transfer battle with potential €125m deal

Chelsea are reportedly looking set to outmuscle Real Madrid in the transfer battle for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Haaland by The Athletic, who reported yesterday on a potential club-record deal to bring the Norway international to Stamford Bridge next season.

Haaland has been a world class performer in the Bundesliga so far, and it’s hard not to see him enjoying a great career at the highest level of the game.

There’s now another update on the Haaland to Chelsea saga, with Don Balon claiming the west London giants could fork out as much as €125million to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

The report suggests this would be too much for Real Madrid, who have also got Kylian Mbappe in their sights to come in up front.

Mbappe is another elite talent who’d be more than a consolation for Los Blancos, but it would also be a blow for them to lose out on Haaland.

The 20-year-old would be a major statement of intent by Chelsea, who also spent big ahead of this season by bringing in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and other big names.