Read on for your latest round up of Chelsea transfer gossip as the Blues are linked with some exciting big-name signings.

Firstly, there’s an update on the Erling Haaland transfer saga after yesterday’s reports linking the Borussia Dortmund striker as the club’s top target for next summer.

The Norway international would be a hugely exciting signing for Chelsea, and the latest on the 20-year-old is that the Blues could pay as much as €125million to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

This shows Chelsea’s ambition ahead of next season, and it could have major implications for Timo Werner’s role in Frank Lampard’s side.

Elsewhere, it’s also being claimed that Chelsea have had a boost in their rumoured pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The France international has also been strongly linked with Real Madrid, but reports in Spain now suggest they can’t afford him, leaving Chelsea in a much stronger position.

Upamecano could be an ideal to come in as an upgrade on under-performing centre-backs like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Finally, there’s also gossip on the future of Lampard as Chelsea manager.

The west Londoners have not been in great form recently, and it may be that his job is now on the line, as has been suggested before.

The latest on Lampard’s future is that he faces the sack if Chelsea lose again to Leicester City in tonight’s Premier League clash.