Menu

Chelsea transfer news: €125m superstar signing lined up, major Upamecano boost, update on Lampard’s future

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Read on for your latest round up of Chelsea transfer gossip as the Blues are linked with some exciting big-name signings.

Firstly, there’s an update on the Erling Haaland transfer saga after yesterday’s reports linking the Borussia Dortmund striker as the club’s top target for next summer.

MORE: PL clubs on alert for transfer of Chelsea youngster amid contract stalemate

The Norway international would be a hugely exciting signing for Chelsea, and the latest on the 20-year-old is that the Blues could pay as much as €125million to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

This shows Chelsea’s ambition ahead of next season, and it could have major implications for Timo Werner’s role in Frank Lampard’s side.

Elsewhere, it’s also being claimed that Chelsea have had a boost in their rumoured pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

haaland upamecano

Erling Haaland and Dayot Upamecano in action in the Bundesliga

The France international has also been strongly linked with Real Madrid, but reports in Spain now suggest they can’t afford him, leaving Chelsea in a much stronger position.

Upamecano could be an ideal to come in as an upgrade on under-performing centre-backs like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

More Stories / Latest News
Lionel Messi now knows how long he’s suspended from Barcelona’s starting XI for
Arsenal look to sign former England youth goalkeeper from Premier League side
Video: ‘This group of players are a disgrace’ – Pundit says Newcastle stars will get Steve Bruce sacked

Finally, there’s also gossip on the future of Lampard as Chelsea manager.

The west Londoners have not been in great form recently, and it may be that his job is now on the line, as has been suggested before.

The latest on Lampard’s future is that he faces the sack if Chelsea lose again to Leicester City in tonight’s Premier League clash.

More Stories Dayot Upamecano Erling Haaland Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.