PL clubs on alert for transfer of Chelsea youngster amid contract stalemate

Clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Chelsea youngster Marcel Lewis.

This comes as the highly-rated 19-year-old nears the end of his contract and seems no closer to agreeing terms on a new deal with the Blues, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea don’t exactly look close to promoting Lewis to their first-team at the moment, but he’s impressed at Premier League 2 level and could be one to watch for the future.

The west London giants have shifted their strategy more towards promoting youth in recent times, despite still also relying on big-name signings in the transfer market.

Chelsea fans will no doubt want to see more homegrown talent coming through, and it could be a real blow to lose Lewis to another Premier League side in particular.

Football Insider don’t name the specific clubs in for the teenager, but it certainly seems like he won’t be short of offers at home or abroad if this stalemate continues.