Club chief “99% certain” that Arsenal won’t sign his star player this month

The January window is never a great time to do business as nobody wants to lose a key player halfway through the season.

It means that quality players aren’t going to be available unless you want to pay over the odds, and it’s a nightmare for the selling club to find a replacement because everyone knows they’ll have money to spend.

Norwich City could find themselves in that situation if Emi Buendia actually leaves to join Arsenal this month, but it’s been suggested that The Gunners would need to pay as much as £50m to make that happen.

It’s not clear if Norwich are confident that Arsenal won’t meet those demands or if they just have no intention of accepting any offer, but it does look like they are very sure that the Argentine playmaker is going nowhere this month:

#ncfc DF on #Buendia to #arsenal (or anywhere else) in Jan. ‘No, it won’t happen. I know football is football. Anything can happen. But right now, for me, 99% certain.’ — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) January 19, 2021

There’s little sign of Buendia trying to force a transfer so Norwich don’t really have a need to sell him, while they also sit clear at the top of the table so there’s every reason to suggest he’ll be playing Premier League football next year regardless.