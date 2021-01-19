It’s already set to be the transfer saga of the summer, and we’re not even at the end of January.

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba becomes a free agent at the end of this season, and it stands to reason why he would be so sought after.

Not just because there will be no transfer fee to pay, but because he is still one of European football’s best left-sided players.

It was thought that the Austrian had agreed terms with Spanish giants, Real Madrid, with MARCA reporting that the deal was done.

However, the player’s father, George, said to Bild and cited by Mundo Deportivo that no agreement is in place. Mundo Deportivo also note the interest of Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona also enter the picture thanks to Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi’s close relationship with Joan Laporta.

Mundo Deportivo cite Max Bielefeld of Sky Sports as suggesting that if the latter wins the presidential elections at the Catalan club, Zahavi will approach him on behalf of his client.

Furthermore, Bielefeld notes that a recent medical was for insurance purposes only and not on behalf of Real Madrid.