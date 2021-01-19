Since David Moyes returned to West Ham, the east Londoners have, in the main, been on the up.

Much maligned after his failures at Manchester United and Real Sociedad, he didn’t really enhance his reputation during his first stint at the Hammers, though there were mitigating circumstances.

Given the proper backing and time, he has proven to still have what it takes to steer a side successfully through choppy Premier League waters.

Having saved them from almost certain relegation last season, West Ham now seem well placed for a tilt at the European places, but in order to do so Moyes needs some extra firepower.

After selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax, the need is even more acute, but Moyes has already prepared the Hammers faithful for disappointment by getting his excuses in early.

“We have had one or two offers for players either rejected or not available or the clubs want too much money in our eyes, so it is not as if we are not trying,” he was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“If we don’t get anybody in then that’s the way it is going to be, but it is a transfer window and we are out there trying.”

“What I don’t want to do is I don’t want to spend and waste my money, take a wage up bringing a player in, spend big money and find that actually, I’ve got it wrong.

“I’d rather I waited and got someone who might be available in the summer.”

After such a solid start to the season, it would be a great shame if it was to tail off just like any other.

Spending cash willy-nilly isn’t the answer it’s true, but not having anyone to call upon if Antonio gets injured is reckless management at best.