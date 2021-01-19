Declan Rice shares amazing team gesture from Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah during Chelsea days in talk with Chilwell for England

In the latest episode of ‘Winner Stays On’ for England, West Ham ace Declan Rice linked up with Chelsea star Ben Chilwell and presenter Josh Denzel to decide which country’s food is the best.

This is enjoyable content that the England national team share via their YouTube channel, which will have no doubt been filmed during the November international break at the brilliant St George’s Park facilities.

With 16 nations in the tournament, Nigerian and Mexican faced off in one the opening round encounters, which sparked Rice to share a wonderful story from his days with Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah at Chelsea.

Nketiah was released by the Blues at the age of 14, just like Rice was, with the duo’s careers battling back nicely as the former is the England Under-21s all-time top scorer and the latter is a massive star in the Premier League and a key player for the Three Lions’ senior team.

Rice revealed that when he was travelling all over the country with Nketiah in Chelsea’s youth sides, the striker used to bring a massive dish of jollof rice for all of his teammates to enjoy.

Jollof rice is one of Nigeria’s iconic dishes, Rice added that their entire Chelsea youth team would be ‘buzzing’ when Nketiah brought the goods, stating it was ‘so peng’ and ‘good’.

Here’s the fantastic story from Rice as he chatted alongside Chilwell and Denzel:

“I’ve got the best story right, Eddie Nketiah – Arsenal, when I was at Chelsea with him as a kid, we used to go on long away days – used to travel on the coach, Eddie used to bring a massive bowl – but like it would be in a big box – of jollof rice and he’d feed the whole team.”

“All the lads would be buzzing over it, he’d bring plates, knives and forks, all the way home everyone would be eating it, it was so peng, the lads used to be buzzing over it, it was so good.”

These are the kind of insights we love, away from being a promising talent, it’s clear by Rice’s revelation that Nketiah is from a lovely kind-hearted family and that Eddie was raised well.

After Rice’s admission, we think it’s time that a batch of the Nketiah family’s jollof rice is served up to the England teams during the next break – the midfielder’s seniors and the attacker’s Under-21s.

David Moyes recently confirmed that the Hammers have received no contact for Rice amid interest from former club Chelsea and Manchester United, as the midfielder’s stock continues to rise.

On that note, Chelsea fans will absolutely love to see Chilwell and Rice’s budding friendship on camera again as speculation of a transfer continues, with the pair exciting fans last time with a piggyback.