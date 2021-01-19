Disappointing news for Man United outcast as transfer interest dries up

It’s always horrible to see a good player spending their prime years miles away from the first team picture, but it’s also hard to see where Jesse Lingard actually goes from here.

He’s barely played for two seasons but he’s been a very good Premier League player in the past, so you would think that a lot of teams would show an interest in him.

The biggest problem will always be his wage as it’s easy to believe that United will pay him twice as much as a star player would get at one of the mid-table sides, but there’s no chance they’ll break their wage structure on a player who’s terribly short of confidence and match practice.

There had been murmurs of a move to Ligue 1 with Nice, but Sky Sports have since reported that they’ve cooled their interest and he’s now likely to stay at Old Trafford for the season.

Interestingly they do suggest that United are still unsure if they want to let him leave, but that’s almost cruel on a player who has played zero Premier League minutes this season.

What he needs is a chance to play regular football in a team that understands his talents and allows him to play to them, but that will be tough if there’s no interest in him.

He turned 28 last year so this is the time where he should be a first team regular somewhere, but it does sound like he might have to wait until the summer to find any serious offers coming his way.