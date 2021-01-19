Excellent news for Lazio as reports indicate contract renewal for Inzaghi is close

You don’t often see a manager’s future become uncertain due to a contract situation, but Simone Inzaghi’s future at Lazio has been up in the air for a while.

He’s done an excellent job of turning them back into title contenders in recent seasons and there’s been real signs of progress in the Champions League, so it’s understandable that he wanted to be rewarded for those efforts.

He wants to be paid like a top Serie A manager and talks have been going on for a while, but our colleagues at The Laziali have indicated that an agreement has finally been reached.

It’s yet to be confirmed by the club, but they cite claims from Italy which indicate a new three year deal has been agreed which will see him earn a minimum of €2.5m a season, but he’ll increase that depending on their progress in the Champions League.

We’ve seen this season that Juve have taken a backwards step and the title is a realistic goal for other top sides again, so Lazio can feel they have a real chance of challenging on a regular basis if they can get Inzaghi tied down for a few years.